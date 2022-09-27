Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 11,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25. Avient has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Avient’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $261,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

