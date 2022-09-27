Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,073. Avient has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

