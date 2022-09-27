B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 5,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.49% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 13,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,721. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

