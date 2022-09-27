Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Up 0.1%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.27 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.97). Approximately 1,195,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 948,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($0.97).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Emma Davies acquired 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £10,167.50 ($12,285.52).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

