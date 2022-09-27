Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ball to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ball to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.69.

NYSE BALL opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

