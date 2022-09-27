Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.69.

BALL opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Ball has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

