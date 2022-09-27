Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 395,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,704,748 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

