Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 395,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,704,748 shares.The stock last traded at $2.33 and had previously closed at $2.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on SAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.92.
Banco Santander Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,993,000 after purchasing an additional 366,306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.