Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $48.25. 911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

