Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,500 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baudax Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 619,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,444. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baudax Bio ( NASDAQ:BXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.22. Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 486.60% and a negative net margin of 561.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial dropped their price target on Baudax Bio to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

