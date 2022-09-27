BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 70.4% in September

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

BBSEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 43,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,001. BB Seguridade Participações has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 60.91% and a net margin of 77.57%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.



BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.



