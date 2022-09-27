Beacon Financial Group Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Financial Group cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9 %

META stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 433,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,474,876. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.19 and a fifty-two week high of $355.15. The company has a market cap of $369.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

