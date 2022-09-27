Beacon Financial Group Has $3.47 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $391,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after purchasing an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,480. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

