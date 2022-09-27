Beacon Financial Group Has $5.02 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.79. 32,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

