Beacon Financial Group Purchases 16,369 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 169,562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 58,966 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,451 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 507,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

