Beacon Financial Group Sells 162 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Financial Group lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 68,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,069. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

