Beacon Financial Group Sells 229 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

