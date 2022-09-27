Beacon Financial Group Sells 373 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Financial Group cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. 95,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,438,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

