Beacon Financial Group Sells 4,048 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.