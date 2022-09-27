Beacon Financial Group Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,288 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 61.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $262,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Barrick Gold by 79.7% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 428,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,994,226. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

