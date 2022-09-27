Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 365,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,848. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.