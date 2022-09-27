Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Invests $481,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. 435,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,174,962. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

