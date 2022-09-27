Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 560 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Comcast Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.57. The stock had a trading volume of 637,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,108. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

