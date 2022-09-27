Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $182.81. The stock had a trading volume of 92,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,083. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.62 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

