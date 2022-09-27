Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $125.18. 137,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,465. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

