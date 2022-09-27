BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $131.80

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.80, but opened at $140.31. BeiGene shares last traded at $144.63, with a volume of 661 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day moving average of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $341.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 187.65% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,070,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeiGene by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,055,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,378,000 after purchasing an additional 711,396 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BeiGene by 8.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,031,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,645 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BeiGene by 301.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BeiGene by 77.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,169,000 after purchasing an additional 180,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in BeiGene by 67.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 383,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 154,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also

