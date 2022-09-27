Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $285,000 in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Summit Financial Group accounts for about 0.2% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

SMMF traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $349.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

