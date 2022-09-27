Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $829,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 623,231 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 597,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,578. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

