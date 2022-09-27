Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 27.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.