Benchmark Cuts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $157.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $170.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.88.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day moving average is $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 43,343 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

