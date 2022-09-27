Benchmark Lowers Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target to $12.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

SCS opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $826.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 446.19%.

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

