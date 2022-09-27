Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 354,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BNTC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. 88,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.58% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

