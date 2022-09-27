Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 245 ($2.96) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 113.40 ($1.37) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 181.43. The stock has a market cap of £235.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,134.00. Strix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 112 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.04 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

