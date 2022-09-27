Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.19

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.19 and last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.03.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.73.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

