BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading Down 2.2%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Approximately 3,205,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,015,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.96 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £12.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.73.
BioPharma Credit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 87.50%.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
