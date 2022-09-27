Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.8 %

Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.84. The stock has a market cap of C$325.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$10.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

