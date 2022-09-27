Birdchain Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Birdchain has a market cap of $200,852.31 and approximately $28,873.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,121.15 or 0.99927998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00055126 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00063246 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2021. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

