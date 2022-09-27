BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CMO Sells $36,038.25 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,563.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BlackBerry Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. 7,142,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,738,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

About BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

