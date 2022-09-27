BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $177.00

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 27th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $809,490.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00033118 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,629,164 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

