BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.63. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$32.78 and a 1-year high of C$43.00.

