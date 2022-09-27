Bogged Finance Price Reaches $0.45 (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Bogged Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bogged Finance has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bogged Finance Profile

Bogged Finance (BOG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official website is www.bogged.finance.

Buying and Selling Bogged Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

