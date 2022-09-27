Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded up C$3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$180.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$176.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$158.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 145.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Cormark lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$168.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$217.86.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

