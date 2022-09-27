BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BP.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.68.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.