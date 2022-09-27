Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.84

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 14287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.