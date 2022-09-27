Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.84

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 14287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

