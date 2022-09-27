Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schlumberger by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $55,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

SLB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. 466,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,336. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.