Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

INTC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,566,360. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

