Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. 91,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,502. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

