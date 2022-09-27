Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $592,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 32.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.39. 65,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,534. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

