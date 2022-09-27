Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $147.62. 64,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,572. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

