Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,316. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

