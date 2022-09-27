Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 156,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 81.39%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

